BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Govt hiked deposit rates to tame inflation; baby steps, say experts

NewsWire
0
0

Concerned over rising inflation, the government, aiming to tame price rise, had hiked interest rate for senior citizen savings scheme by 20 basis points from 7.4 per cent to 7.6 per cent on September 30 through a notification.

It had also raised the tenure and interest rate of Kisan Vikas Patra. The interest rate for Kisan Vikas Patra is now 7 per cent for the maturity period of 123 months, compared to the earlier rate of 6.9 per cent for a maturity period of 124 months.

Similarly, after the revision, a three-year time deposit with post offices will now give 5.8 per cent interest compared to 5.5 per cent earlier. For a two-year time deposit, however, the rate hike was only 20 basis points from 5.5 per cent to 5.7 per cent.

Interest rates though were not changed for more popular schemes like Public Provident Fund (where the interest rate is 7.1 per cent), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (7.6 per cent), savings deposits (4 per cent) and National Savings Certificate (6.8 per cent).

The rates of one-year and five-year term deposits were also kept unchanged at 5.5 per cent and 6.7 per cent, respectively.

All these hikes came into effect from October 1, 2022 and are valid till December 31, 2022. Experts point out that inflation cannot be controlled unless term deposit rates and rates of small savings schemes are not hiked.

They add, however, that these are baby steps and these rates need to be hiked on a regular basis to bring about a semblance of sanity on rising inflation.

20221127-145604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CredAvenue fastest Indian fintech unicorn after raising $137 mn

    Indian BPO market to hit $8.8 bn by 2025 amid liberalised...

    MEIL commissions world’s most advanced oil rig at ONGC well in...

    Modi meets American CEOs, extends invitation for larger investment in new...