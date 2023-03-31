The Centre on Friday raised the interest rates of small savings schemes, effective from April 1, 2023. At the same time, the government also raised the deposit limits for monthly income scheme (MIS) and senior citizen savings scheme.

Through a gazette notification, the government raised the maximum deposit limit for senior citizen savings scheme to Rs 30 lakh from Rs 15 lakh.

Similarly, the maximum deposit limit for MIS has been enhanced from Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 9 lakh for a single account, and from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 15 lakh for a joint account.

Meanwhile, the interest rate for senior citizen savings scheme has been hiked from 8 per cent to 8.2 per cent. For MIS, the interest rate has been raised from 7.1 per cent to 7.4 per cent.

All changes announced in deposit limits and interest rates are effective from April 1, 2023.

