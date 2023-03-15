The government, after a nationwide deduplication exercise, has identified over 55 lakh duplicate beneficiaries under National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Uttar Pradesh has reported 9,21,175 duplicate beneficiaries under the NFSA, while Bihar has reported 6,67,688 such beneficiaries, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs said in a written reply to the Parliament on Wednesday.

The Central government maintains the details of around 80 crore NFSA beneficiaries as reported by states and Union Territories (UTs).

The ministry said that from time-to-time instructions and communications are conveyed to states and UTs for deduplication of beneficiaries or ration cards.

