Govt internationalised Kashmir issue: Congress

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Amid the visit of European Parliament members to the Kashmir valley, the Congress targeted government saying it has internationalised Kashmir.

Congress General Secretary Ambika Soni said now the whole world is discussing Kashmir.

“European Union delegation is visiting, but why they have come nobody knows. But whatever you say today you have to face the consequences in future,” she said.

She said that it is India’s stated position that Kashmir is an issue between India and Pakistan.

The Congress is targeting the government after abrogation of Article 370.

“We have differences but this is not done that you don’t allow your own MPs to visit Kashmir and bring in a foreign delegation which is not known to anybody,” she said.

