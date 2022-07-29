A 23-year-old youth from Rajkot in Gujarat allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself as he failed to pass competitive exams required for seeking a state government job.

The deceased has been identified as Jayesh Sarvaiya, who hailed from the Gondal town of Rajkot district, allegedly hung himself from a ceiling fan and left behind a suicide note for his family beside his body.

The suicide note written by the deceased victim says, “I was confident that atleast I can clear Class three competitive exams, but I failed to clear “Bin Sachivalay clerk” exams, not only that, I failed to clear clerical exams for Forest Department, Talati, Junior Clerk. Now I am feeling low, at my age Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life for the country, I am tired, I can’t decide what should I do going ahead, left with no hope I am quitting because I failed myself and you all…”

He also said, “I can’t cheat you, I tried to convince myself a lot and so was alive these days, now I have turned selfish and am leaving this world, leaving you all to take care of yourself. I am sorry, I am leaving this world, without repaying your debts, I am sorry.”

Before his death, the deceased left a happy note that he worked as an apprentice for two years and earned little money, and thanked his family for supporting him.

His last two wishes before his death were to use money in his bank account for his sister’s marriage and not to waste money on rituals following his death. The other wish was that his organs should be donated so that other people in need could survive.

20220730-040603