INDIA

Govt likely to introduce Bill in RS to amend laws governing CAs, company secretaries

NewsWire
0
0

The Centre is likely to table the Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Bill further to amend the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949, the Cost and Works Accountants Act, 1959 and the Company Secretaries Act, 1980, as passed by the Lok Sabha, and to be taken into consideration and be passed.

Tribal affairs Minister Arjun Munda is to move a Bill to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain community in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Tripura, as passed by the Lok Sabha and to be taken into consideration and to be passed by the Upper House of Parliament.

The discussion on the working of the ministry of labour and employment is also likely to conclude in the Rajya Sabha with a reply by the minister. “Reply to the discussion on the working of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, raised by M. Shanmugam, on March 30,” the Rajya Sabha List of Business said.

Union Minister Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma is to make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 312th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industry on Action Taken by the Government on the recommendations/ observations contained in its 308th Report on ‘Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on MSME Sector and Mitigation Strategy adopted to Counter it’ pertaining to the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise.

Kanta Kardam and Naranbhai J. Rathwa to lay a copy of reports of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (2021-22).

20220404-084005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How to clean gold jewellery at home?

    Robert Vadra wants to contest from Moradabad in next LS elections

    Cylinder explodes in Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur, no casualties

    Centre provides security cover to 2 Bengal leaders