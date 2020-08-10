Govt may partner industry bodies for GeM expansion

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) The government is looking at partnering with industry bodies for getting wider participation on its public procurement platform called GeM or government e-marketplace.

Source in the commerce ministry said that talks on wider participation of industry chambers have taken place with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and other associations would also be roped in so that a larger number of suppliers are brought onto the platform, particularly from the MSME sector.

It is expected that partnership growth with industry bodies would not only bring their membership to GeM but also help in getting across the word on government procurement to a larger audience.

GeM is a short form of one-stop Government e-Marketplace hosted by the commerce ministry where common user goods and services can be procured. GeM is a dynamic, self-sustaining and user-friendly portal for procurement by government officers.

Public procurement forms a very important part of government activity and reform in public procurement is one of the top priorities of the present government. Accordingly, it has opened itself to suggestions to further expand the platform and its reach.

