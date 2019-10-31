Govt may relax Odd-Even for Parkash Purab celebrations

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Commuters in the national capital may get relaxation from Odd-Even as the Delhi government plans to lift restrictions on vehicles on November 11-12 during the celebration of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The hints came from Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, after a delegation led by Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh requested the government to relax the rules as Sikh community members will celebrate the birth anniversary of their founder on November 12.

The national capital is witnessing Odd-Even scheme from November 4 and it will continue till November 15 to keep the air pollution in check.

Speaking to the media, Gahlot said the government is thinking of overall exemption on November 11-12 as religious functions will take place on both days.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also received such requests from people around the city.

Gehlot assured the delegation that the government will consider their request seriously. “The government is positively considering to relax Odd-Even on 11 and 12 in light of this festival.”

On November 11, preparations are being made for the grand Nagar Kirtan in the entire city, in which lakhs of devotees are expected to participate. On this occasion, lakhs of people will also visit different gurdwaras throughout the city.

