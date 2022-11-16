BUSINESS/ECONOMYDIASPORAINDIA

Govt may seek more details on NRIs’ foreign remittances

NewsWire
0
0

The Income Tax Department may make it compulsory for NRIs to share details of foreign remittances received from India and also divide it into taxable and non-taxable income in the next fiscal, according to reports.

In addition to this, NRIs may also be directed to disclose their Indian business connections and could be further asked to elaborate on the nature and even the whereabouts of such businesses, reports quoting sources said.

The Income Tax Department may also seek details in case of a person who received capital assets from the previous owner, and who was exempted from capital gains, the reports said.

In such a case, the person who received the capital asset may be asked to report the previous owner’s details on the sale of capital assets, the reports, citing sources, said.

20221116-234004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    100% women-owned industrial park begins operations in Hyderabad

    JLR launches Range Rover Sport SVR at Rs 2.19 cr

    Samsung boss expected to solidify leadership after receiving pardon

    Amazon opens new delivery station in UP