The Centre has decided on regular multi-level monitoring of infrastructure projects that are critical to the economic growth and employment generation in the country.

As part of the drive, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Railways and Consumer Affairs, Piyush Goyal chaired a meeting for the review of 20 large-scale infrastructure projects with issues enlisted for resolution, with the Project Monitoring Group on the June 29.

Som Prakash, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Chief Secretaries of Governments of Bihar, Haryana and Tamil Nadu, and Additional Chief Secretary, Industries of Government of Maharashtra participated in the meeting through Video Conference.

Senior officials of key Central Ministries, including Railways, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Road Transport and Highways, Environment, Forest and Climate Change were also present to discuss issues affecting the progress of work and timely completion of these critical projects.

Goyal reviewed 59 issues in 20 critical infrastructure projects with anticipated investment value of nearly Rs 2.7 lakh crore. This includes 11 projects previously reviewed under PRAGATI by the Prime Minister.

Among the projects reviewed, Dedicated Freight Corridors along eastern and western routes will augment capacity of rail freight transportation and establish industrial zones at junction points.

Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor traverses through seven states and facilitate development of industrial manufacturing in the influence region of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor.

The minister issued directions and timelines to ensure expeditious resolution of pending issues for timely commissioning of projects.

–IANS

sn/dpb