SOUTH ASIA

Govt not to knuckle under PTI pressure: Sharifs

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif have resolved that incumbent coalition government will not succumb to PTIs pressure, especially on its demand for early elections and dissolution of the National Assembly.

The two brothers met at the Avenfield flats in London four hours after Shehbaz Sharif arrived in the British capital on Wednesday after concluding his trip to Egypt for the COP27 climate conference, The News reported.

According to a source, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Suleman Sharif, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and rest of the family members were present in the meeting.

Nawaz told Shehbaz to “continue doing his best to take Pakistan out of the economic crisis” and “not succumb to any kind of pressure”.

The two brothers resolved that the elections will be held on time and PTI chief Imran Khan’s planned march on Islamabad will be dealt with through legal means, The News reported.

When Geo News asked if he will be discussing the next army chief’s appointment with Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz said: “I have come today to meet my elder brother and my family. I am meeting them and their children after a long time.”

Shehbaz will again meet Nawaz and some party leaders on Thursday.

This was his third trip to London after becoming the Prime Minister in April.

The latest visit comes two weeks before the end of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure on November 29.

It has been speculated that Shehbaz would consult Nawaz on the new appointment.

20221110-115604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    There will never be another martial law in Pakistan: DG ISPR

    Pakistan records 2,819 new Covid cases

    Three killed in bomb blast in Pak’s Waziristan

    Next-gen controlling ‘family business’ of Kashmir narrative: Report