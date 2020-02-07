Govt notifies rules for appointment of tribunal members

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) In a move that is set to curtail discretion, the government has notified a set of rules for appointment and service conditions of Chairman, Vice Chairman and members for various tribunals, appellate tribunals and other authorities.

As per the rules, the government will appoint key persons at tribunals and other authorities on the recommendation of a Search-cum-Selection Committee constituted for the purpose.

The notification said that a person shall not be qualified for appointment as President unless he is a sitting or retired Judge of a High Court and has completed not less than seven years of service as a Judge in a High Court or a Vice President of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT).

The Central government may appoint one or more members of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) to be the Vice President.

“The Search-cum-Selection Committee shall determine its procedure for making its recommendation and, after taking into account the suitability, record of past performance, integrity as well as adjudicatory experience keeping in view the requirements of the Tribunal, Appellate Tribunal or, as the case may be, Authority, recommend a panel of two or three persons for appointment to each post,” the notification said.

The government shall, on the recommendation of a Search-cum-Selection Committee, remove from office any member. The notification has listed out reasons for the removal.

As per the new rules, the Chairperson or President shall hold office for a term of four years or till he attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier.

“The Vice Chairman, Vice Chairperson, Vice President, Presiding Officer, Accountant Member, Administrative Member, Judicial Member, Expert Member, Law Member, Revenue Member, Technical Member or, as the case may be, Member shall hold office for a term of four years or till he attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier,” the gazette notification said.

