A government employee in Assam’s Cachar district was caught “red-handed” while taking bribes, police said.

On Wednesday, Madan Singha, senior accountant officer in the Cachar district treasury office at Silchar was arrested by the state police vigilance and anti-corruption wing. He was caught “red-handed” while receiving a bribe of Rs 10,000 in a trap laid by the sleuth, said G.P. Singh, Director of the anti-corruption wing in Assam.

The employee was at his office on duty when he collected the bribe.

According to reports, the bribe was demanded to process the commutation loan of the complainant, who is a retired public servant.

