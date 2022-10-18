INDIA

Govt on denial mode on Global Hunger Index ranking: Chidambaram

NewsWire
0
0

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has alleged that the government was in a denial mode on the poverty and hunger index rankings.

He said on Tuesday, “Sadly, the Modi government is in denial mode as was evident when it rejected India’s 107 ranking in the Global Hunger Index.”

“The UNDP and the Oxford HDI have confirmed what we have said several times: that the UPA government had the best record in lifting people out of poverty.The Report released on 17-10-2022 has confirmed that 27.39 crore were lifted out of poverty in the 10 years of the UPA government”.

“Yet, it is a stern warning to India that 16.4 per cent of the population (22.8 crore) was still poor in 2019-20.That number got worse in the subsequent two years because of the pandemic and the lockdowns.The first task of any government is to overcome the challenges of poverty, hunger and malnutrition,” he added.

The Centre on Saturday said misinformation seems to be the hallmark of the annually released Global Hunger Index.

The Global Hunger Report 2022 released by Concern Worldwide and Welt Hunger Hilfe, Non-Government Organisations from Ireland and Germany, respectively, has ranked India at 107 among 121 countries.

“The index is an erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from serious methodological issues. Three out of the four indicators used for calculation of the index are related to the health of children and cannot be representative of the entire population. The fourth and most important indicator estimate of Proportion of Undernourished (PoU) population is based on an opinion poll conducted on a very small sample size of 3,000,” said a statement by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

20221018-094401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Is OBC leader Alpesh Thakor feeling uncomfortable in BJP?

    Light rain lashes J&K, nights become warmer

    Golden Temple picture jogs lost memory of deaf, dumb boy

    76% of IIT Bhubaneswar undergraduates get top placements