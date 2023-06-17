INDIA

Govt provided 29,684 jobs in one year: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Saturday that his government has handed over 29,684 government jobs in around one year and more such employment opportunities are in the pipeline.

Addressing a gathering to hand over job letters to 401 clerks, the Chief Minister exhorted the newly-recruited youth to discharge their duty with utmost dedication and professional commitment.

He said time has come when a new work culture based on teamwork and commitment must be introduced in the government offices. CM Mann said the young blood always has new ideas which his government will implement to give impetus to overall development.

The Chief Minister called upon the youth to come forward to fulfill the aspirations of the great freedom fighters who had laid their lives for emancipating the country from clutches of foreign imperialism.

He said his government is making efforts to infuse discipline in the working of the offices. Mann said this will ensure that people are benefited from the working of the government.

The Chief Minister said his only motive is to serve the state with missionary zeal for its overall development and welfare of people. Mann said his every step and breath is aimed at the wellbeing of the people, adding that no stone is being left unturned for this cause.

Mann said that earlier politicians hogged limelight after assuming office, but he left this limelight for the sake of Punjab and Punjabis and to serve the state.

