INDIA

Govt ran away from discussion on price rise, unemployment: Cong

NewsWire
0
1

As Parliament was adjourned sine die on Thursday, the Congress alleged that the government ran away from debate on price rise, farmers and unemployment issues during the Budget Session.

Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “Rajya Sabha adjourned 2 days early even though Oppn was ready to pass WMD & Antarctica Bills. To suit its political convenience, Modi govt ran away from discussion on price rise, broken promises to farmers,and Labour Minister didn’t even reply to debate on labour & (un)employment!” he said

The Congress has been raising the issue of price rise in both the Houses, but the government did not agree to have a discussion on the issue.

Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Thursday. The Budget session of Parliament thus concluded a day ahead of schedule.

As the Lower House met for the day, Speaker Om Birla made the valedictory reference, summing up the proceedings of the session. He later adjourned the House sine die.

The eighth session of the 17th Lok Sabha had a total work productivity of 129 per cent, said Speaker Om Birla while informing the members about the work done in the session. He said further that the session began on January 31 and a total of 27 sittings were held which lasted for about 177 hours 50 minutes. Birla thanked all members for their conduct for the successful Budget Session.

The Rajya Sabha too clocked a productivity of 99.80 per cent during the Budget Session that concluded on Thursday while it missed the 100 per cent landmark by just 10 minutes only.

“This has been the third best productivity of the House during the last 14 Sessions since the Monsoon Session (243rd Session) of 2017,” the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

20220407-140602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I-T dept detects Rs 1.64 crore in cash during raids in...

    AAP leader arrested for prohibition violation, released on bail

    UP man held for harassing 370 women through WhatsApp calls

    21.18% voting in UP phase-3 poll; Punjab registers 17.77% till 11...