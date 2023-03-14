INDIA

Govt realises disinvestment receipts of Rs 31,107 crore in FY23

The government has realised disinvestment receipts of Rs 31,107 crore as on January 31, which is around 62 per cent of the Revised Estimate (RE) for the FY 2022-23 that was kept at Rs 50,000 crore, the Centre informed the Parliament on Tuesday.

The disinvestment of the government equity in central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) largely depends on market performance, investor interest and market valuation of CPSE stocks, the Centre said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

During 2018-19 and 2020-21 disinvestment receipts increased as percentage of RE and during 2019-20, 2021-22 and 2022-23 disinvestment receipts declined as percentage of RE due to the Covid-19 pandemic and geo-political turmoil resulting in very volatile market conditions, it added.

Disinvestment receipt as percentage of the RE was at 102.76 per cent in 2020-21 which came down to 17.35 per cent in 2021-22.

