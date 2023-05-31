BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Govt received Rs 1,70,501 crore in April as revenue

The government has received Rs 1,70,501 crore for April 2023, comprising Rs 1,58,901 crore tax revenue, Rs 10,958 crore of non-tax revenue, and Rs 642 crore of non-debt capital receipts.

Non-debt capital receipts consists of recovery of loans of Rs 592 crore and miscellaneous capital receipts of Rs 9 crore.

An amount of Rs 59,140 crore has been transferred to state governments as devolution of share of taxes by the Central government upto this period, which is Rs 11,548 crore higher than the previous year.

Total expenditure incurred by the Centre is Rs 3,04,096 crore, out of which Rs 2,25,639 crore is on revenue account and Rs 78,457 crore is on capital account.

Out of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 47,929 crore is on account of interest payments and Rs 25,161 crore is on account of major subsidies.

