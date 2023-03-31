BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Govt received Rs 20.39L cr till Feb, spent Rs 34.93L cr

NewsWire
0
0

The government has received Rs 20,39,728 crore up to February 2023 comprising Rs 17,32,193 crore in terms of tax revenue, Rs 2,48,635 crore of non-tax revenue and Rs 58,900 crore of non-debt capital receipts, according to the monthly review of Centre’s accounts till February 2023 for 2022-23.

Meanwhile, total expenditure incurred by the government stood at Rs 34,93,590 crore, out of which Rs 29,03,363 crore was on revenue account and Rs 5,90,227 crore on capital account.

Out of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 7,98,957 crore was on account of interest payments and Rs 4,59,547 crore was on account of major subsidies.

The government’s non-debt capital receipts consisted of recovery of loans of Rs 20,229 crore and miscellaneous capital receipts of Rs 38,671 crore.

At the same time, Rs 8,08,088 crore has been transferred to state governments as devolution of share of taxes by the Central government up to this period which is Rs 20,266 crore higher than the previous year.

20230331-184401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mother Dairy hikes milk price by Rs 2 per litre, starting...

    Meta, Reliance Jio allow users shop from JioMart via WhatsApp

    S&P 500 enters bear market for the first time since 2020

    Staqu collaborates with IIT Delhi – FITT to foster the Indian...