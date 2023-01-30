BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Govt receives 99 bids for 36 coal mines under commercial auction

A total of 99 bids for 36 coal mines were received by the Coal Ministry on Monday for the sixth round and second attempt of fifth round of commercial coal block auctions, which it had launched on November 3, 2022.

Monday was the last date for submission of technical bids for these rounds.

According to official sources, for the sixth round, two or more bids were received for 25 coal mines, a single bid for seven mines, and 10 bids for four mines in the second attempt of the fifth round.

This is the biggest response received for commercial coal mine auctions that was launched by the Prime Minister on June 18, 2020, sources informed.

The online bids received as part of the auction process will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in the presence of interested bidders.

