Govt receives dividends worth Rs 361 cr from PSUs

The government has received Rs 129 crore, Rs 76 crore and Rs 33 crore from SJVN, Antariksh Corporation of India and Manganese Ore (India) Ltd, respectively, as dividend tranches.

Secretary in the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted the details on his official Twitter account.

The Centre has also received Rs 33 crore, Rs 34 crore and Rs 56 crore from Electronics Corporation of India Ltd, Mineral Exploration Corporation and NBCC respectively as dividend tranches.

Budget estimate for dividends from PSUs is Rs 40,000 crore.

So far, the Centre has garnered Rs 15,766 crore through them.

