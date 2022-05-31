The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday released a pocket book on standard treatment guidelines for substance use disorders and behavioural addictions, and a mobile app ‘Addiction-Rx’ on the occasion of ‘World No Tobacco Day 2022’.

The guidelines have been released for assisting physicians to provide quality care in substance use disorders under Drug De-Addiction Programme.

To mark the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, the Ministry organised a virtual event which was chaired by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

The Health Secretary along with senior officers of the Health Ministry and state government officers took a ‘No Tobacco Pledge’ in the virtual event.

The theme of World No Tobacco Day this year is ‘Tobacco: Threat to our Environment”.

The Health Ministry also enabled a provision for taking the campaign ‘No Tobacco Pledge’ online through MyGov platform on the occasion.

The states and Union Territories have been requested to disseminate the pledge widely and encourage maximum participation in this campaign from May 31 to June 21.

20220531-230408