Govt releases revenue deficit grant worth Rs 7,183 cr to 14 states

Government on Monday released revenue deficit grant (RDG) of Rs 7,183.42 crore to 14 states.

With this, the total RDG released to states so far in the current financial year has gone up to Rs 57,467.33 crore.

This was the eighth instalment of the grant for the current fiscal released to states.

In 2022-23, the states will get a total RDG of Rs 86,201 crore.

The 15th Finance Commission has recommended a total post devolution RDG of Rs 86,201 crore to 14 states for the financial year 2022-23.

The recommended grant is released by the department of expenditure to the recommended states in 12 equated monthly instalments.

The post devolution RDG are provided to the states under Article 275 of the Constitution.

The grants are released to the states to meet the gap in their revenue accounts, post devolution.

20221107-145801

