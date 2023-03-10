BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Govt releases Rs 1,40,318 cr monthly instalment tax devolution to states

NewsWire
0
0

The Central government has released Rs 1,40,318 crore as monthly instalment towards tax devolution to states.

The monthly instalment for March is much more than the normal monthly devolution of Rs 70,159 crore made for states.

This is in line with the commitment of the Central government to strengthen the hands of states to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure, an official statement said.

Uttar Pradesh received the highest instalment of Rs 24,783 crore among all states.

20230310-212602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MG Motor India to drive in EV at Rs 10-15 lakh...

    PayPal plans to hire over 1K engineers in India

    AI-driven market research platform Entropik raises $25 mn

    Air routes in Kerala remain under-served despite 4 airports: Tharoor