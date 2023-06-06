In order to boost domestic production, the government has removed ceiling for procurement of tur, urad, and masur dals under price support scheme (PSS) for 2023-24.

According to official sources, farmers are free to sell any amount of their produce of tur, urad, and masur under PSS this year.

The decision is expected to increase the sowing area of these pulses during the upcoming Kharif and Rabi season

The Department of Consumer Affairs has also directed state governments to ensure strict enforcement of stock limits on tur and urad and monitor their prices.

The government had, on June 2, imposed stock limits on tur and urad by invoking the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 in order to prevent hoarding and unscrupulous speculation and also to improve affordability to the consumers.

The stock limits have been made applicable to wholesalers, retailers, big chain retailers, millers, and importers.

In a follow up action to the stock limits imposed on tur and urad, the department has directed the state governments to ensure strict enforcement of the limits in their respective states.

As part of enforcement, the states have also been asked to monitor prices and stocks position by verifying with various warehouse operators.

