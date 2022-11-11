Pioneering the pace of building a countrywide state-of-the-art multi-modal infrastructure, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has awarded the first multi-modal logistics park (MMLP) in the country in Tamil Nadu to Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

Officials said that the MMLP at Mappedu in Thiruvallur district is being developed over 184.27 acres of land and it is the first MMLP awarded to Reliance Industries Limited for which the Prime Minister had laid the foundation on May 26, 2022.

Aimed at improving multi-modal connectivity and last mile connectivity across the country, the ministry is developing 35 multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs), out of which 15 have been prioritised for the next three years.

In order to make the industry more efficient and resilient, the National Logistics Policy (NLP) was launched in 2022 which focuses on two key areas, including effective integration between different agencies in the logistics ecosystem and deploying and embracing newer technologies to smoothen the process flow.

The MMLPs will also lay the foundation for development of large-scale state-of-the-art infrastructure projects in public private partnership (PPP) mode, for which both the Central government and the state government have come together

