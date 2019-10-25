Govt ropes in MEP delegation to counter Pak propaganda

New Delhi/Srinagar, Oct 28 (IANS) The Modi government has deliberately roped in members of the European Parliament (MEP) to apprise them of Pakistan’s double standards in Jammu and Kashmir, with the emphasis being on their death by a thousand cuts strategy of bleeding India in the Kashmir Valley.

It has been done to dispel the false narrative being spread by Pakistan on how Kashmiris are caged. While the delegation met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in the national capital, it will visit Srinagar on Tuesday where a detailed itinerary has been laid out for them.

The Chief Seceratry will start the briefing and explain why the blockade was necessary, the measures taken to alleviate the woes of the local populace under stress due to the dragnet and of course how over time, these will be systematically removed so that normal life begins to take shape once again.

This will be followed by the Director General of Police (DGP) explaining the overall security grid, the presence of sleeping modules, both local and state sponsored proxies from across the border, action taken against these desperados and the heightened vigil across the security perimeter so that a repeat of the ill-fated Pulwama attack doesn’t happen.

Details will also be given about the recent terror incidents where Pakistan sponsored proxies were trying to target institutions so that normal life didn’t get restored.

Countering Paskistan propaganda at various international fora is the strategic imperative of the Union government. As October 31 approaches and the reorganisation of J&K into two Union Territories begins to take shape, Pakistan’s false rhetoric needs to be countered.

Since the foreign office has countered everything thrown at them by Pakistani diplomats, it is now the turn of the state administration to showcase the actual reality on the ground in the Kashmir Valley.

In fact, to meet the October 31 deadline, the Union government has appointed two Lieutenant-Governors for the two new UTs, with former close aide of Modi G.C. Murmu going as the LG to Srinagar.

NSA Ajit Doval’s briefing of MEPs on Kashmir looked at the past, present and future aspects of the Kashmir issue:

* NSA gave a historical perspective on the Kashmir issue… How the issue emerged and evolved.

* MEPs were explained about the accession of the state of J&K into India. How Pakistan violated its standstill agreement with the princely state of J&K and sent invaders supported by regular Pakistan Army to forcefully annex J&K.

* The state of J&K signed the Instrument of Accession with India following exactly the same legal procedure as was followed by 550 other princely states. Accession of J&K predates the inclusion of Article 370 in the Constitution.

* Article 1 of the Indian Constitution identifies J&K as one of the Indian states. This was further reiterated and validated by the J&K state legislature.

* The NSA highlighted that “Article 370 was a temporary provision and had been amended earlier too.” It is the only temporary article out of 395 Articles in the Constitution.

* Pakistan never objected to inclusion of J&K as a state of the Indian Union, temporary nature of Article 370 and its subsequent amendments. Moreover, Constitution making and amendments are sovereign function of a state. Under Westphalian law, it is an internal matter of the sovereign of India.

* The NSA briefed about how Article 370 promoted secessionist tendencies, ensured discrimination and was a road block to application of progressive laws of the Indian Union in the state of J&K.

* The NSA highlighted a number of facts about the situation in J&K, which countered false propaganda by Pakistan.

* Doval briefed that there are no restrictions on movement, 100 per cent landline and mobile telephones are functional in J&K. There is no shortage of essential supplies. Best medical care is available.

* All hospitals are functional.

* Though terrorists tried to disrupt return of normalcy by targeting innocent civilians, the state government has made all efforts to ensure normal functioning of economy, educational institutions.

* Inspite of all efforts by Pakistan at spreading false propaganda, it could not get international support. Allegations raised by Pakistan have proved to be wrong.

