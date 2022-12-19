Union minister Anurag Thakur, while addressing the media on Monday, claimed that the government saved 1.83 crore people through its Vande Bharat Mission.

Thakur said that in 2021-22, under one of the biggest victories of the government’s rescue operations, 1.83 crore citizens were brought back home during the pandemic.

Elaborating on the rescue operations carried out by the government over the years, Thakur specified that saving Indian lives in distress has been a paramount concern for the government and India has been at the forefront of the operations across the globe.

Thakur apprised that in February-March 2022, 22,500 civilians were rescued through Operation Ganga while 670 Indian citizens were rescued from Afghanistan under Operation Devi Shakti.

As many as 654 Indians were rescued from Wuhan, China, the minister said.

Thakur claimed that along with Indians, the government also helped foreign nationals in distress.

Giving details, he said that 155 people, including two Nepali nationals, were rescued from South Sudan under Operation Sankat Mochan in 2016.

He added that 5,000 Indians and 170 foreign nationals were rescued from Nepal as part of Operation Maitri.

A total of 6,710 people, including 1,962 foreigners, were rescued from Yemen under Operation Rahat, he said.

