INDIA

Govt saved 1.83 cr people through Vande Bharat Mission: Anurag Thakur

NewsWire
0
0

Union minister Anurag Thakur, while addressing the media on Monday, claimed that the government saved 1.83 crore people through its Vande Bharat Mission.

Thakur said that in 2021-22, under one of the biggest victories of the government’s rescue operations, 1.83 crore citizens were brought back home during the pandemic.

Elaborating on the rescue operations carried out by the government over the years, Thakur specified that saving Indian lives in distress has been a paramount concern for the government and India has been at the forefront of the operations across the globe.

Thakur apprised that in February-March 2022, 22,500 civilians were rescued through Operation Ganga while 670 Indian citizens were rescued from Afghanistan under Operation Devi Shakti.

As many as 654 Indians were rescued from Wuhan, China, the minister said.

Thakur claimed that along with Indians, the government also helped foreign nationals in distress.

Giving details, he said that 155 people, including two Nepali nationals, were rescued from South Sudan under Operation Sankat Mochan in 2016.

He added that 5,000 Indians and 170 foreign nationals were rescued from Nepal as part of Operation Maitri.

A total of 6,710 people, including 1,962 foreigners, were rescued from Yemen under Operation Rahat, he said.

20221219-181605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP minister who resigned says he will continue in office

    Allahabad HC grants bail to Sharjeel Imam

    Two terrorist associates arrested from J&K’s Budgam

    Raj teen slits throat of girl for refusing friendship offer