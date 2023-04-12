BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Govt says steps will be taken to expedite domestic coal production

NewsWire
0
0

The Coal Ministry will take all steps to further expedite domestic coal production and evacuation process, an official said on Wednesday.

Addressing an interactive session with coal block allottees of captive and commercial coal blocks here, Coal Secretary Amritlal Meena said that timely availability of land and other clearances are of paramount importance in ensuring early production of coal from newly allocated blocks.

In his keynote address, he said that the nominated authority in the Coal Ministry is in the process of developing a portal for timely monitoring and resolution of issues in this regard.

The Coal Secretary underlined the need of increasing energy consumption to satisfy the requirements of our rapidly developing economy, as well as reducing reliance on coal imports.

Industry leaders from NTPC Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd, NMDC Ltd, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd and many others participated in the event.

20230412-180403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FII outflows plunge equity indices; Sensex, Nifty settle 1% down (Ld)

    Akasa Air begins service in UP today

    Pre-budget rally seems likely after last week’s moves

    Increased allocation of Rs 10L cr to boost logistics & connectivity,...