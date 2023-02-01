Having failed to meet the disinvestment target of Rs 65,000 crore for the current fiscal, the government on Wednesday scaled down the target for 2023-24 to Rs 51,000 crore.

The disinvestment target was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the union budget on Wednesday.

For 2023-24, the budget has pegged disinvestment revenue at Rs 51,000 crore.

In addition to this, around Rs 10,000 crore is expected to come from monetisation of government assets in the current year and well as in 2023-24.

The current financial year (2022-23) is the fourth year in a row that the government has missed the disinvestment target.

The government has managed to collect only Rs 31,100 crore through minority stake sale in state-owned PSUs, out of the Rs 65,000 crore disinvestment target for this fiscal.

