INDIA

Govt scared of probe in Adani case, has no reply to Rahul’s questions: Kharge

NewsWire
0

The Congress on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi with leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge saying that he had no answers to questions posed by the now disqualified MP, Rahul Gandhi on Adani issue.

Addressing the media after a protest march outside Parliament, Kharge asked, “Why are you scared of a JPC on Adani? You have a two-thirds majority in Parliament, then why are you scared? This means that something is awry?”

On the party members wearing black, Kharge said it was a black day for democracy.

“Why are we here in black clothes? We want to show that PM Modi is ending democracy in the country. He first finished autonomous bodies, then they put up their own governments everywhere by threatening those who had won polls. Then they used the ED and CBI to bend those who didn’t bow,” Kharge said.

The Congress president while referring to Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as the Lok Sabha MP, said, “Rahul Gandhi asked PM Modi why he takes Adani with him, why he allows him to meet other leaders and the business community when on tour, and how Adani reaches where the Prime Minister has an official visit.”

Kharge alleged that the Centre was fearful of answering these questions and instead chose to disqualify Rahul Gandhi to save itself.

20230327-142003

