The Centre on Monday sought Parliament’s approval for an additional expenditure of Rs 1,48,133 crore for the remaining period of 2022-23, under the second batch of supplementary demands for grants for the current fiscal.

A statement showing the supplementary demands for grants (second batch) for 2022-23, was laid in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Out of this amount, government intends to spend a major chunk of funds towards defence pensions, GST compensation to states, fertiliser and urea subsidies, sovereign green fund and universal service obligation (USO) fund of the telecom ministry.

The government plans to spend Rs 21,000 crore on disbursing fertiliser subsidy and Rs 15,325 crore on urea subsidy.

On defence pensions, the government would be spending Rs 33,718 crore.

An amount of Rs 29,616 crore is to be spent on disbursing GST compensation to states.

Under the USO fund of telecom ministry, it intends to spend Rs 25,052 crore.

On the sovereign green fund, the government will be spending Rs 5,536 crore.

For additional expenses on ex-servicemen health scheme, Agnipath scheme and other expenses, it will be spending Rs 3,960 crore.

