Govt seeks suggestions from businesses on improving compliances

Aiming to improve ease of doing business and ease of living, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has invited suggestions for improvement from businesses and citizens on issues they face in starting or running a business.

Any minor violation under different provisions or sections can be suggested for decriminalisation, according to guidelines issued by the department.

The aim is to make India a preferred investment destination across the globe and ensure hassle-free service delivery to the ultimate beneficiary, official sources said.

The last date of sending suggestions is October 15, 2022.

The areas in which suggestions for improvement have been invited by the government include getting permissions, approvals, renewal of certificates, licenses, decriminalisation of minor offences, filings and returns, inspections and audits, online systems and process, maintaining registers and records as well as payment mechanisms among others.

