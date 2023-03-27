BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Amid reports of hoarding of tur dal stocks, the government has set up a committee to monitor the stock held by entities such as importers, millers, stockists, traders etc in close coordination with the state governments.

The panel has been set up under the chairmanship of Additional Secretary, Consumer Affairs, Nidhi Khare, sources said.

The announcement of a committee to monitor stock disclosure is aimed at dealing with hoarders and unscrupulous speculators in the market and to keep the prices under control, official sources added.

The government is also closely watching the stock position of other pulses in the domestic market to take necessary preemptive measures in the event of unwarranted price rise in the coming months, they said.

The government had issued an advisory to states on August 12, 2022 to enforce stock disclosure in respect of tur under the Essential Commodities Act 1955.

