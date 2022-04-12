INDIA

Govt should bulldoze inflation, unemployment: Rahul

Criticising the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said “the government should bulldoze inflation and unemployment” but instead of that the BJP’s bulldozer is driven by hatred to instill fear.

“Inflation and unemployment choked the people in the country and government should drive bulldozer on these problems but BJPs bulldozer is driven by hate to create fear,” Gandhi tweeted on Tuesday.

The Congress has been critical on the violence which has taken place in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and actions taken after that incident.

On Monday he had said: “Hate, violence and exclusion are weakening our beloved country. The path to progress is paved with the bricks of brotherhood, peace and harmony. Let’s stand together to secure a just, inclusive India.”

Communal violence erupted in at least two districts of Madhya Pradesh during the Ram Navami celebrations on Sunday.

The first incident of violence was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district, where nearly half-a-dozen police personnel got injured while a similar incident occurred in the Sendhwa town of Barwani district.

In Khargone, stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession, triggering incidents of arson wherein some vehicles were set on fire, prompting authorities to clamp curfew in three areas and section 144 of CrPC in the entire city. Police fired tear gas shells to control the situation.

A similar incident took place in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha.

Communal tension had also erupted in Rajasthan’s Karauli following stone-pelting at a motorcycle rally passing through a Muslim-dominated area on ‘Nav Samvatsar’, the Hindu New Year.

20220412-222623

