Govt should protect reservation, social justice: Stalin

Chennai, Feb 10 (IANS) The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M. K. Stalin on Monday said the BJP-led Central government should take steps to protect reservation and social justice.

In a Facebook post Stalin said ever since the BJP came to power at the centre, there has been a threat to the reservation policy.

He further wrote, the anti-reservation utterances of Central ministers and the Sangh Parivar that controls the Central government has resulted in lot of confusion.

Hence, the Central government should take necessary steps to protect the reservation for backward and most backward classes, scheduled caste and scheduled tribes, Stalin said.

