Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday indicated that the government has taken a serious note of rising complaints about increasing abusive and obscene content shown on over the top (OTT) platforms and if need arises, it may change rules governing them.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, Thakur said: “Abusive language in the name of creativity will not be tolerated. The government is serious about the complaints of increasing abusive and obscene content on OTT platforms. If there is a need to make any changes in the rules regarding this, the ministry is willing to consider that.”

He further said that “these platforms were given freedom for creativity, not obscenity”.

“Whatever necessary action needs to be taken on this, the government will not back down from it,” he said.

“The process so far is that the producer has to resolve the received complaints at the first level. Around 90 per cent to 92 per cent of the complaints are resolved by them by making necessary changes. The next level of complaint resolution is at the level of their association, where most of the complaints are resolved. At the last level, it comes to the level of the government, where action is taken at the departmental committee level, according to the rules that are in place.

“… but complaints have started increasing in the last few days and the department is taking it very seriously. If there is a need to make a change, we are willing to consider it seriously,” Thakur said.

