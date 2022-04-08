INDIA

Govt taking steps to provide houses to every poor: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the government was taking important steps to provide pucca houses to every poor in the country.

In a tweet Prime Minister Modi shared that more than three crore houses have been built under the PM Awas Yojana.

Modi also informed that all houses were equipped with basic necessities and have become the symbol of women empowerment. “Construction of three crore houses have been possible only with the public participation,” he said.

According to information shared by the Prime Minister, a total of 2,52 crore houses were constructed under PM Awas Yojana (rural) and 58 lakh under PM Awas Yojana (urban).

For PM Awas Yojana (rural), the Centre has provided assistance of Rs 1.95 lakh crore till now and gas connections under the Ujjawala scheme.

The Central assistance of Rs 1.18 lakh crore has been provided under the PM Awas Yojana (urban).

Highlights of PM Awas Yojana is that the ownership is given on the name of a woman member or jointly, and each house has water, power, toilet and gas connection.

