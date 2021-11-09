The Union Education Ministry is expected to appoint a new UGC chairperson within next one month. The names of any officials of the Central or state Government will not be considered for the post.

This top post of the UGC could be considered for eminent innovators and persons who can implement National Education Policy (NEP) in higher educational institutions.

The tenure of D.P. Singh, the current chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), is ending in the first week of December. In view of this, UGC may get a new chairman by the end of December.

According to the Ministry of Education, some standards have been set for the appointment of the new chairman.

As per these norms, preference for the post will be given to a person with global experience in innovation. Also, the age of the applicant should be less than 60 years. The term of the chairman of the UGC is five years or till the age of 65 years — whichever is earlier.

The Ministry of Education has released the notification for the selection of UGC Chairperson. According to the notification, applications for the post of UGC chairman can be submitted till November 30. The Selection Committee may also consider the name of any eligible person other than the applications received.

The UGC strives to improve the quality and standard. It gives full grants to central universities and development grants to various state universities. It provides financial assistance for the development of existing postgraduate departments and starting departments in various universities and colleges. It also determines the pay scale of college and university teachers.

The UGC came into existence on December 28, 1953 and became a statutory organisation of the Government in 1956 to coordinate, determine and maintain standards of teaching, examination and research in the universities.

It was formally established in November 1956 as a statutory body of the Government to coordinate, determine and maintain the standards of university education in the country. To ensure effective area wise coverage across the country, the University Grants Commission has six Regional Centre Offices at Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bhopal, Guwahati and Bangalore.

–IANS

