Tamil Nadu govt to bear travel expenses of those stranded in Ukraine: CM Stalin

By NewsWire
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday said that the state government would bear all the travel expenses of the people from the state who are stranded in Ukraine.

Sources in the government told IANS that 916 students have already approached the government.

The state government has requested the people in Ukraine who are stranded and who need assistance to contact Jacintha Lazarus, Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils who is the state nodal officer for facilitating the evacuation of stranded people in Ukraine.

The government has also provided some contact numbers — 9445869848; 96000023645; 9940256444 and 044-28515288, for enquiry and assistance.

20220225-151201

