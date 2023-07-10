With the Monsoon Session of Parliament set to commence from July 20, the government has called an all-party meeting on July 19, which will be presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said that an all-party meeting has been called on the eve of the monsoon session on July 19.

He said that the government would seek cooperation from all the parties during the forthcoming session, as there are several new reforms oriented bills, which will be introduced in Parliament.

The Monsoon Session though is likely to be a stormy one, as the Congress-led opposition is expected to take on the government over the violence in Manipur, where hundreds of people have been killed during the past two months.

The Congress has been seeking government’s reaction on the situation prevailing there and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his silence over the issue.

The issue of rising food prices too is expected to be raised by the opposition during the Monsoon session, as costly vegetables and fruits have put pressure on the common man’s domestic budget.

