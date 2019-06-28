Govt to double down on creating New-Age skill sets: Sitharaman

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Realising the need to create skilled professionals in the New-Age technologies that are fast changing the business landscape for both big and small enterprises, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the government would double down on its efforts to help develop the required skill sets needed by the industries across the spectrum.

“We would ensure creating skill sets for technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) Internet of Things (IOT), data analytics, 3D printing, Virtual Reality and robotics,” said Sitharaman while presenting her first Union Budget.

Stressting that India is now a hub for startups, she said that the government would introduce a special TV programme to exclusively cater to the Indian startups, also helping them connect with venture capitalists (VCs).

–IANS

na/