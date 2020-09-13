Govt to give major push for ‘electricity for cooking’: Minister

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Union Power Minister R.K. Singh on Sunday said that the government is aiming to push electricity for cooking in a big way, in a bid to provide the poor a cheaper option for their cooking fuel requirement.

Addressing a virtual conference of NTPC, he said that the move will also allow the economy to be self-reliant and give India independence from imports.

“Electricity is the future of India and most of its infrastructure will be powered by electricity. The government has envisaged a Power Foundation to be formed at the Ministry’s level and its objectives include cooking to completely run on electricity, which will allow our economy to be self-reliant and give us independence from imports. This government is for the poor and this move will help the poor strata of the society by giving them access to a cheaper medium of cooking,” he said.

The minister also praised the various initiatives of NTPC that show the power producer’s “unflinching commitment” to the nation and its economic growth.

“The expansion of NTPC will continue and it will keep setting benchmarks in professionalism, efficiency and being an ideal employer, professionalism and efficiency,” Singh said.

