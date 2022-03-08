INDIA

Govt to keep focusing on women empowerment through its various schemes: Modi

By NewsWire
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Government of India will keep focusing on women empowerment through its various schemes with an emphasis on dignity as well as opportunity.

In a series of tweets on ‘International Women’s Day’, the Prime Minister said, “On Women’s Day, I salute our Nari Shakti and their accomplishments in diverse fields. The Government of India will keep focusing on women empowerment through its various schemes with an emphasis on dignity as well as opportunity.

“From financial inclusion to social security, quality healthcare to housing, education to entrepreneurship, many efforts have been made to put our Nari Shakti at the forefront of India’s development journey. These efforts will continue with even greater vigour in the coming times,” he said.

The Prime Minister also shared that in the evening he will address a programme being held in Kutch which highlights the contribution of women saints to our society.

The programme is being organised to recognise the role of women saints in the society and their contribution towards women empowerment. Over 500 women saints will attend the Seminar in Dhordo, Kutch.

The seminar will include sessions on culture, religion, female upliftment, security, social status and role of women in India culture. The welfare schemes of central and state governments benefiting women along with achievements of women will also be discussed.

