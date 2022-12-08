INDIA

Govt to move Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill in RS

The Government will move the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill in the Upper House of Parliament on Thursday.

According to the Rajya Sabha bulletin, Power Minister R.K. Singh will move the Bill further to amend the Energy Conservation Act, 2001, as passed by the Lok Sabha, be taken into

While the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2022 will be discussed in the House for passing, Reports of the Standing Committee on Health, Law and Justice will also be presented.

Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh will make a statement regarding Status of

implementation of recommendations contained in the 360th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Forests on Demands for Grants (2022-23) pertaining to the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science and Technology.

Besides, L. Murugan will make a statement regarding the Status of implementation of recommendations/observations contained in the 34th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology on Demands for Grants (2022-23) pertaining to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

