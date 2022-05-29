As part of iconic week celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs will publicise noble ideals of ‘Youth Parliament’ through a ‘Video – Tutorial of Youth Parliament’.

In a statement, the Ministry said that the tutorial seeks to showcase the noble ideals of ‘Youth Parliament’ like encouraging tolerance of divergent views, addressing problems by debating and discussing, etc., with a view to strengthen the roots of our democracy and spread democratic ethos among our student community to familiarise them with the Parliamentary procedures and functioning.

The tutorial also carries the message of AKAM.

To celebrate and commemorate the 75 years of Independence, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs is celebrating the Iconic Week of AKAM from May 30 to June 5.

The video-tutorial is being telecast on Sansad TV for wider viewership. The video-tutorial has also been hosted on the Youtube channel of National Youth Parliament Scheme (NYPS) of the Ministry.

Besides the above, some schools are also being scheduled to perform their youth parliaments during the week.

20220529-234403