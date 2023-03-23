BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Govt to seek Parliament’s approval for union budget today

Amid continued disruptions in proceedings of both houses of Parliament with both ruling BJP and opposition Congress refusing to climb down from their positions, the government will try to get the budget passed in Parliament on Thursday.

While the Congress is seeking a joint parliamentary committee probe in the Adani matter, the BJP has disrupted proceedings, seeking Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s apology over his remarks on democracy in London.

On Wednesday, the government had got the budget for Jammu and Kashmir passed in Lok Sabha amid noisy protests by the Congress-led opposition without any discussion.

Even the demands for grants for 2022-23 were cleared in the din.

BJP has issued a whip to its members in both the Houses to remain present on Thursday and Friday.

According to sources, the government plans to guillotine demands for grants of all ministries and get the finance bill cleared in Lok Sabha.

