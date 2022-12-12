INDIA

Govt to seek Parliament’s nod for additional expenses for current fiscal

The Government will on Monday seek Parliament’s approval for discussion and voting on supplementary demands for grants for the current fiscal.

It will also seek approval for discussion and voting for excess grants for 2019-20.

Newly-elected member from Mainpuri, Dimple Yadav will take oath in the Lok Sabha.

BJP MP P.P. Chaudhary will present the report of the standing committee on External Affairs in the lower house on the subject “India’s Soft Power and Cultural Diplomacy: Prospects & Limitations”.

BJP MP Rama Devi will present in the lower house, four reports of the standing committee on social justice (Nos. 38-41).

