Govt to seek Parliament’s nod on finance bill today

The government will try and get the Finance Bill 2023 passed in Lok Sabha on Friday, even as the lower house is expected to witness disruptions over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on democracy and Adani issue.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday had passed the demands for grants for key ministries and also the Appropriation Bill 2023 without any discussion amid protests.

On Friday, there is also a likelihood of the Finance Bill being passed after consideration amid prospectscof protests by opposition over the Adani issue, while even the treasury benches may protest over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on democracy.

Also with the Congress leader having been found guilty of criminal defamation for a remark he had made in 2019 by a court in Surat, the ruling BJP may raise the matter in Parliament.

20230324-100203

