The Goa government on Wednesday cleared a proposal to set up an entertainment village in the beach village of Mandrem in North Goa, Goa Tourism Development Corporation chairperson Dayanand Sopte said.

The location of the entertainment village is in proximity of an upcoming civilian airport at the Mopa plateau in North Goa.

“The entertainment village will be spread over area of 1.25 lakh sq mt. A land which was lying idle with the Revenue Department for nearly 20 years has now been transferred to the Tourism Department,” said Sopte, the BJP MLA from Mandrem.

Sopte also said that the foundation stone for the entertainment village would be laid by December 19 this year.

“The Chief Minister has directed that all due processes, which include land conversion of the area and change in land use zoning, have to be completed within three months. The project will help the state government earn a lot of revenue,” Sopte said.

The Mandrem beach village is a popular tourist desination and lies in close proximity of other beaches like Arambol and Morjim, which are popular with domestic and international tourists.

–IANS

maya/arm